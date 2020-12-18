Catholic World News

Poland: public support for Church fading, poll says

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Public confidence in the Catholic Church has fallen in Poland, according to a new survey. Just 41% of the respondents expressed a favorable view of the Church, while 47% viewed the Church unfavorably. Those results show a swing of 6-8% away from the Church since the last survey, taken in September.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!