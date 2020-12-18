Catholic World News
8 elderly religious sisters dead from Covid at Wisconsin convent, 4 on same day
December 18, 2020
» Continue to this story on New York Post
CWN Editor's Note: The nuns were members of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
