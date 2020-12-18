Nuclear deterrence gives ‘false sense of security,’ Vatican foreign minister says

Catholic World News

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, participated in a webinar, “A World Free from Nuclear Weapons” (video).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!