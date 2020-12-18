Catholic World News

Persecution of Christians reported in Uganda’s Muslim region

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “When my son refused to convert to Islam he was hacked to death,” said Peter Mukisa, a Catholic catechist. The East African nation of 42.2 million (map) is 44% Protestant, 41% Catholic, and 12% Muslim.

