Ukrainian Catholic leader warns against nouveau riche oligarchs

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1970, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk was elected and installed as head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in 2011. The church (website, CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

