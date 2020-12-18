Catholic World News

Miami archbishop receives Covid vaccine

December 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I wanted to show today, first of all, that we have confidence in the vaccine and that we don’t have any ethical concerns about the vaccine,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “Hopefully, my stepping up will encourage other people to get the vaccine as it becomes available to them.”

