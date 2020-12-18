Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Chicago, Catholic Charities raise $35M for Covid relief

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: “In March, April and early May 2020, Catholic Charities met a 60% increase in requests for food compared to the same time period in 2019,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Then in May through September, demand increased 100% year-over-year as more than 40,000 families were served at our nine area food pantries and several mobile ‘pop-up’ food pantries hosted at parishes.”

