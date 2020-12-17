Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin back at work following surgery

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has returned to work after surgery earlier this week for an enlarged prostate. The cardinal is expected to work gradually to resume his full schedule.

