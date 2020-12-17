Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on the prayer of intercession

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a series Wednesday general audiences on prayer; during August and September, he temporarily interrupted the series to speak on the theme of healing the world. “The Church, in all of her members, has the mission to practice the prayer of intercession: to intercede for others,” Pope Francis said on December 16 (video). “This is especially so for those who exercise roles of responsibility: parents, teachers, ordained ministers, superiors of communities.”

