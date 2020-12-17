Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell on Trump, Benedict XVI and a plot against him

December 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump is “a bit of a barbarian, but in some important ways, he is ‘our’ barbarian,” the prelate said at a press conference for the launch of his Prison Journal.

