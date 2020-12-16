Catholic World News

Accuser of Richmond priest recants

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As a result of Father [William] Dinga’s exoneration of these charges, the diocese has restored him to the previous position and status he held with the diocese prior to the now recanted allegations,” the Diocese of Richmond announced.

