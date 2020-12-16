Catholic World News
After shipwreck, bishops denounce treatment of Venezuelan refugees
December 16, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Persons fleeing political repression and economic collapse face violence, trafficking, and exploitation, according to UN agencies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
