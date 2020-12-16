Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic World News

After shipwreck, bishops denounce treatment of Venezuelan refugees

December 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Persons fleeing political repression and economic collapse face violence, trafficking, and exploitation, according to UN agencies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.