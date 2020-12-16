Catholic World News

In Wisconsin, Cistercian nuns plan new $18M monastery

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As fewer people attend Christian churches each year and with even fewer entering Catholic religious life, their community is growing,” according to the report on the Valley of Our Lady Monastery. “What’s more, millennials make up more than one-third of its members.”

