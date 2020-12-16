Catholic World News

Philippine bishop welcomes damning International Criminal Court report on Duterte

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The International Criminal Court is examining “allegations that President [Rodrigo] Duterte and senior members of law enforcement agencies and other government bodies actively promoted and encouraged the killing of suspected or purported drug users and/or dealers, and in such context . . . have carried out thousands of unlawful killings throughout the Philippines” (n. 183).

