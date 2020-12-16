Catholic World News

China freezes bank account of Hong Kong Protestant church

December 16, 2020

Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Good Neighbour North District Church is known for its support for the pro-democracy movement; one of its pastors has fled to Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

