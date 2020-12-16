Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Abdullah renews commitment to protect Christian holy places

December 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: King Abdullah II has ruled Jordan, officially a Muslim nation, since 1999. Pope Francis visited Jordan during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2014, as did Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 and Pope St. John Paul II in 2000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

