Michigan Catholic schools say forced closure is unconstitutional, file lawsuit

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s latest order inhibits the faith formation of students and violates their constitutional right to practice religion while leaving open secular businesses where transmission of COVID-19 is more likely to occur,” said Brian Broderick, executive direction of the Michigan Association of Non-public Schools. “While faith is integrated into curriculum, physical presence at a faith-based school allows for additional, unique integration beyond classroom instruction.”

