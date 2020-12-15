Catholic World News

1,700 Polish professors respond to ‘wave of accusations’ against St. John Paul II

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “An impressive long list of John Paul II’s merits and accomplishments is being challenged and erased today,” the professors said in their appeal. “For young people, who were born after his death, the deformed, false and belittled image of the Pope could become the only one they will know.”

