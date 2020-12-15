Catholic World News

4 accused Yakima priests exonerated

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We acknowledge that the allegations of sexual abuse and improper conduct made against you, including statements in court pleadings and the press, have proven to be false,” said the attorney of the man who lodged the allegations against priests in the Washington diocese. “We hereby withdraw the allegations and express our regret for any harm they may have caused to you and your reputation.”

