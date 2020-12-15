Catholic World News

Philippine bishops call on youth to serve amid ‘new normal’

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Young people, arise from sleep, laziness, boredom, and indifference,” the bishops said in their letter. “Arise! The Lord has touched you. He gives you new life: new direction, strength and vigor. And, revived by the Lord’s compassion and touch, let us make haste to our needy brothers and sisters, like Mary, our Mother.”

