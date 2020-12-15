Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch welcomes upcoming papal visit, calls on Iraq’s Christians to proclaim the Gospel

December 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1948, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako has led the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See. The Vatican has announced that the Pope will visit Iraq in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!