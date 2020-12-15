Catholic World News

Pope speaks out against abortion as Argentina debates abortion on demand

December 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The lower house of the Argentine parliament has voted to legalize abortion on demand in the first trimester. The Pope said in a recent letter, “Is it right to eliminate a human life in order to solve a problem? And is it right to hire a hitman in order to solve a problem?” Bishop Alberto Bochatey, the Argentine bishops’ lead bishop on health issues, expressed hope that the Senate will vote against the legislation, but warned against complacency.

