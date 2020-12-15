Catholic World News

As Paris agreement reaches 5-year mark, world ‘not doing well’ on climate change, Cardinal Turkson says

December 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “The crisis invites us to replan our journeys, to build new models,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “That is what the Holy Father invites us to with his call towards an ecological conversion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!