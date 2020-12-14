Catholic World News

US bishops encourage use of Covid vaccines

December 14, 2020

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has released a statement encouraging American Catholics to take a Covid vaccine, when it becomes available, as an act of charity toward the other members of our community.”

The statement—signed by Bishop Kevin Rhoades and Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who chair the USCCB committees on doctrine and pro-life activities, respectively—recognizes the moral difficulties of vaccines developed used fetal tissues, but says that “the reasons to accept the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are sufficiently serious to justify their use, despite their remote connection to morally compromised cell lines.”

The bishops’ statement goes on to say that the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced using fetal tissues, is “more morally compromised.” However, even in that case the USCCB statement says that Catholics may be justified in taking that vaccine if no alternatives are available.

