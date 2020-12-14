Catholic World News

Papal reflection on art and its role during pandemic

December 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On December 12, Pope Francis addressed the artists taking part in the Vatican Christmas concert. “The crisis has made even denser the dark clouds over a closed world, and this might seem to obscure the light of the divine, the eternal,” the Pontiff said. “Let us not yield to that illusion, but seek the light of Christmas, which dispels the darkness of sorrow and pain.”

