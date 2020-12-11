Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal, citing Pope, backs civil unions

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar of Mexico City has indicated his support for civil unions, as a means of providing legal protection for same-sex couples. Saying that he agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis, the Mexican cardinal said: “If they decide as a matter of free choice to be with another person, to be in a union, that’s freedom.”

