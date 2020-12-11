Catholic World News

California court backs priest’s challenge to Covid restrictions

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A California court has granted an injunction to Father Trever Burfitt, blocking the enforcing of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Covid restrictions. Citing a recent Supreme Court decision, the California court said that the governor had not “convincingly established that the health risks associated with houses of worship would be any different than ‘essential businesses’ or ‘critical infrastructure.’”

