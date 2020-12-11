Catholic World News

Hong Hong publisher’s arrest is part of intimidation campaign: Cardinal Zen

December 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The arrest of pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai is part of a campaign of “political intimidation” by Chinese authorities, Cardinal Joseph Zen has said. Lai, a prominent Catholic, is the publisher of an influential newspaper, and his arrest is seen as a bid to muzzle political opposition. He could face life imprisonment under the terms of Hong Kong’s new security law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!