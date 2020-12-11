Catholic World News

Argentine legislators vote to legalize abortions

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The lower house of the Argentine parliament has approved a measure that would make abortion legal on demand during the first trimester of pregnancy. President Alberto Fernandez has given his support to the legislation.

