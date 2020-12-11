Catholic World News

Vatican unveils controversial creche in St. Peter’s Square

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has provoked a heated controversy with the unveiling of this year’s creche scene in St. Peter’s Square, with large cylindrical ceramic figures from Italy’s FA Grue Art Institute. The figures, which are not in human form, feature geometric shapes that have prompted some observers to liken them to Lego blocks.

