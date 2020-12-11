Catholic World News
Federal court: Sign ordinance invoked against pro-life protesters is unconstitutional
December 11, 2020
Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that Fort Worth’s sign ordinance is an unconstitutional “content-based prior restraint on speech.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
