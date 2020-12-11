Catholic World News

Abuse survivors describe ‘horrific’ experiences, trauma to Royal Commission

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry is hearing testimony from victims of abuse in Catholic, Anglican, and Salvation Army settings.

