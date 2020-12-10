Catholic World News

European Orthodox bodies sign accord despite Moscow-Constantinople split

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Archdiocese of Western Europe, which is affiliated with the Patriarchate of Moscow, has signed a pastoral accord with the Orthodox Metropolis of Gaul, which is affiliated with the Patriarchate of Constantinople. The agreement seems to signal a thaw in the relations with the two leading Orthodox sees. Moscow and Constantinople broke off ties after the Constantinople Patriarchate recognized an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

