Moody’s downgrades Chicago archdiocese

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Moody’s Investor Service has dropped the bond rating of the Chicago archdiocese from Baa1 (“medium grade”) to Ba1 (“speculative elements”). The service explained that the downgrading was prompted “in large part by sexual abuse claims leading to an increasing trend of preemptive bankruptcy.”

