Polish priest apologizes for defending bishop removed for cover-up

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Tadeusz Rydzyk, chairman of Radio Maria and a TV network, apologized for defending Bishop Henryk Janiak as a “contemporary martyr of the media.”

