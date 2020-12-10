Catholic World News

As pandemic devastates Latin America, Pope prays to St. Juan Diego

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Through his intercession, may he present to Our Lady the countries of Latin America, affected by the pandemic and natural disasters, so that she, as a mother, may go out to meet her children and cover them with her mantle,” Pope Francis prayed on December 9, at the conclusion of his general audience.

