Catholic World News
Fresno’s bishop now backs use of Covid vaccines
December 10, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Brennan had earlier encouraged the faithful not to receive an unethical Covid vaccine.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
