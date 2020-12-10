Catholic World News

Students, faculty demand change in policing on some Catholic campuses

December 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “Organizers argued that for many Black students, faculty and staff, as well as other people of color, campus policing does not always equate to safety,” according to the report. “Black students, they said, often experience harassment and suspicion from their own campus cops.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!