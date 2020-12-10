Catholic World News

Article in influential Jesuit journal criticizes US Constitution’s ‘problematic’ Senate, Electoral College

December 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The crisis of the US democracy results from dysfunctions in its constitutional system,” writes Father Drew Christiansen, SJ. “Two such problematic arrangements contribute to the current crisis in American democracy. The first is the electoral basis of the US Senate by which each state has two senators. It was and is presumed to maintain a balance between small and large states and between rural and urban populations . . .”

