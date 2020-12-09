Catholic World News

Vatican slowly going broke, Cardinal Pell warns

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The great challenge that lies before the Vatican is that it’s slowly going broke,” Cardinal George Pell said in a Reuters interview. He emphasized the need for stronger controls on spending and administration of the Vatican’s portfolio. In the interview the cardinal also spoke of his time in prison in Australia, saying that “there were many dark moments,” particularly when a first appeal was rejected.

