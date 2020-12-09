Catholic World News

Indulgence decreed for Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Mexican bishops’ decision to the close the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe around the December 12 feast day, Pope Francis has granted an opportunity to gain a plenary indulgence for the feast.

