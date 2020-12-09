Catholic World News

Victoria bill would criminalize any ‘religious practice’ to ‘change or suppress’ sexual orientation, gender identity

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Weekly

CWN Editor's Note: Victoria (map), whose capital is Melbourne, is Australia’s second most populous state. Archbishop Peter Comensoli said that any coercive practice “is an affront to human dignity” and added, “Nobody is protected when governments seek to determine what prayers are OK to say, or what faith reasonably proposes.” John Steenhoff, managing director of the Human Rights Law Alliance, said that the bill “imposes draconian limits and criminal sanctions on what Australians can think and speak about contentious issues of sexuality and gender.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!