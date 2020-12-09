Catholic World News

Victim testifies before Royal Commission about abuse by Catholic school principal

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Newshub (New Zealand)

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry is hearing testimony from victims of abuse in Catholic, Anglican, and Salvation Army settings. During the hearing, the victim testified that he was abused repeatedly in the 1980s by a Marist brother who was his school principal.

