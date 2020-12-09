Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Conversion entails detachment from sin, search for God
December 09, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his December 6 Angelus address (video) to the grace of conversion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!