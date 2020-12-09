Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes court decision reinstating DACA

December 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ordered the reinstatement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, begun by President Obama in 2012. President Trump announced the end of the program in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!