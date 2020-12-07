Catholic World News

Pope to visit Iraq in March 2021

December 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to visit Iraq in March of next year, the Vatican has announced. The trip would be the Pontiff’s first voyage outside Italy since a November 2019 trip to Japan. Details of the visit have not yet been disclosed, and the Vatican acknowledged that plans may be subject to change because of the Covid epidemic.



Pope John Paul II had planned a visit to Iraq in December 1999, but the scheduled trip was cancelled, reportedly because of fear that Saddam Hussein, Iraq’s ruler at the time, would exploit the papal voyage for propaganda purposes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!