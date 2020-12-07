Catholic World News

Jordan insists on role in protecting shrines of Holy Land

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The kingdom of Jordan has re-asserted its claim to act as the protector of religious shrines in the Holy Land. Following an arson attack on a church in Jerusalem, the Jordanian foreign ministry criticized Israel—which is described as an “occupying power” in the city—for failure to guarantee the security of holy places.

