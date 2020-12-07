Catholic World News

Prosecutor seeking heavy sentence for former head of Vatican bank?

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s top prosecutor is seeking an 8-year prison sentence for Angelo Caloia, according to unconfirmed reports in the Italian media. Caloia served from 1989 to 2009 as former president of the Institute for Religious Works, more commonly known as the Vatican bank. He faces charges of embezzlement and money-laundering.

