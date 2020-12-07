Catholic World News

Religious brother in Illinois arrested for theft of parish funds

December 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Northwest Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Christopher Trimpe was business manager of a parish in Woodstock, Illinois. His order, the Congregation of the Resurrection, will make restitution for the funds, according to the Diocese of Rockford’s spokesman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!