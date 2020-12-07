Catholic World News

Kolkata archbishop cancels Midnight Masses

December 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Times of India

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas D’Souza of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) is permitting Masses on Christmas Eve and during Christmas Day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!